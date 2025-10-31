Turkey’s Koç Metalurji reveals new investment in Osmaniye plant, posts net loss in Jan-Sept 2025

Hatay-based domestic steelmaker Koç Metalurji has announced an equipment investment at its production facility located in the Osmaniye Organized Industrial Zone.

Accordingly, the company has entered into a purchase agreement with the Chinese equipment supplier Harbin GuangWang Electromechanical Ltd. for a continuous casting machine worth $3.5 million. The equipment is expected to be ready for delivery within seven months and will help increasing the capacity, as well as contributing to turnover and profitability of the steelmaker.

On the other hand, Koç Metalurji has announced its financial results for the first nine months of this year.