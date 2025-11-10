Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports higher net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

Kocaeli-based Turkish steel wire and rope producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii Inc. has announced its financial results for the January-September period of this year.

In the given period, the company registered a net loss of TRY 677.19 million ($16.04 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 200.26 million recorded in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues increased by 0.5 percent year on year to TRY 1.49 billion ($35.28 million). In addition, Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s operating loss for the first nine months came to TRY 208.23 million ($4.93 million), compared to an operating loss of TRY 263.35 million recorded in the same period of 2024.

In the January-September period, the company’s gross steel rope sales value amounted to TRY 779.31 million ($18.46 million), up by 121.0 percent, while its gross galvanized wire sales decreased by one percent to TRY 157.63 million ($3.73 million) and its gross spring wire sales dropped by three percent to TRY 300.04 million ($7.11 million), all on year-on-year basis.