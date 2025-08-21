Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports higher net loss despite revenue growth in H1 2025

Kocaeli-based Turkish steel wire and rope producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii AŞ. has announced its financial results for the first half of the current year.

In the given period, the company posted a net loss of TRY 463.24 million ($11.32 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 37.90 million recorded in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues increased by 2.6 percent year on year to TRY 911.29 million ($22.27 million). In addition, Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s operating loss for the first six months came to TRY 113.22 million ($2.77 million), compared to an operating loss of TRY 131.19 million recorded in the same period of 2024.

In the first half, the company’s total steel rope sales value amounted to TRY 490.57 million ($11.98 million), increasing by 130.0 percent, and its galvanized wire sales value fell by 48.0 percent to TRY 90.36 million ($2.21 million), while its spring wire sales dropped by nine percent to TRY 183.76 million ($4.49 million), all on year-on-year basis.