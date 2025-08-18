Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik keeps posting net loss in H1 2025

Turkish steel producer Yükselen Çelik has announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half this year.

In the second quarter, the company has posted a net profit of TRY 109.27 million ($2.67 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 128.34 million. The company's operating profit amounted to TRY 183.37 millon ($4.48 million), compared to an operating profit of TRY 16.92 million in the same period last year, while its sales revenues decreased by 54.7 percent year on year to TRY 200.6 million ($4.9 million).

In the first half, Yükselen Çelik posted a net loss of TRY 93.22 million ($2.28 million), compared to the net loss of TRY 218.84 million in the same period of the previous year. The company registered an operating loss of TRY 51.96 million ($1.27 million) in the given period, compared to an operating loss of TRY 109.44 million in the same period last year, while its sales revenues decreased by 51.8 percent to TRY 480.38 million ($11.75 million).