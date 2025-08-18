 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik keeps posting net loss in H1 2025

Monday, 18 August 2025 16:14:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steel producer Yükselen Çelik has announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half this year.

In the second quarter, the company has posted a net profit of TRY 109.27 million ($2.67 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 128.34 million. The company's operating profit amounted to TRY 183.37 millon ($4.48 million), compared to an operating profit of TRY 16.92 million in the same period last year, while its sales revenues decreased by 54.7 percent year on year to TRY 200.6 million ($4.9 million).

In the first half, Yükselen Çelik posted a net loss of TRY 93.22 million ($2.28 million), compared to the net loss of TRY 218.84 million in the same period of the previous year. The company registered an operating loss of TRY 51.96 million ($1.27 million) in the given period, compared to an operating loss of TRY 109.44 million in the same period last year, while its sales revenues decreased by 51.8 percent to TRY 480.38 million ($11.75 million).


Tags: Turkey Europe Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Borusan Boru posts lower net profit for H1 2025, expects domestic inflationary pressure to persist

18 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik doubles its net profit in H1 2025

12 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts net loss for H1 2025

11 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Çemtaş reports lower net profit and revenues for H1 2025, export sales rise

11 Aug | Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group posts lower net profit and sales for H1 2025

07 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts higher net loss for Q1

14 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru posts net loss for Q1

14 May | Steel News

Turkey-based İDÇ reports lower net loss and higher sales for Q1

13 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik posts net loss for Q1

13 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts net loss for Q1

12 May | Steel News