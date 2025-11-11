Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik posts operating loss for Jan-Sept 2025

Turkish steel producer Yükselen Çelik has announced its financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of this year.

In the third quarter, the company posted a net loss of TRY 34.97 million ($828,273), compared to TRY 158.3 million in the corresponding period last year. Yükselen Çelik’s operating profit amounted to TRY 36.14 million ($855,858), compared to TRY 130.96 million in the third quarter last year, while its sales revenues totaled TRY 251.53 million ($5.95 million), down by 43.3 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, the company posted a net loss of TRY 135.19 million ($3.2 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 394.04 million in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues amounted to TRY 767.96 million ($18.2 million), down by 49.3 percent year on year. In addition, the company registered an operating loss of TRY 19.71 million ($466,961) in the given period, compared to an operating profit of TRY 13.31 million in the same period last year.