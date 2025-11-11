 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik posts operating loss for Jan-Sept 2025

Tuesday, 11 November 2025 15:37:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steel producer Yükselen Çelik has announced its financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of this year.

In the third quarter, the company posted a net loss of TRY 34.97 million ($828,273), compared to TRY 158.3 million in the corresponding period last year. Yükselen Çelik’s operating profit amounted to TRY 36.14 million ($855,858), compared to TRY 130.96 million in the third quarter last year, while its sales revenues totaled TRY 251.53 million ($5.95 million), down by 43.3 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, the company posted a net loss of TRY 135.19 million ($3.2 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 394.04 million in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues amounted to TRY 767.96 million ($18.2 million), down by 49.3 percent year on year. In addition, the company registered an operating loss of TRY 19.71 million ($466,961) in the given period, compared to an operating profit of TRY 13.31 million in the same period last year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir reports lower net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

10 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru sees higher net profit in Jan-Sept 2025, financial outlook revised upwards

10 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports higher net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

10 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik posts higher net profit for Jan-Sept 2025

05 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Koç Metalurji reveals new investment in Osmaniye plant, posts net loss in Jan-Sept 2025

31 Oct | Steel News

Turkey-based Çemtaş reports net profit and lower revenue for Jan-Sept 2025

30 Oct | Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group posts 77.7% fall in net profit for Jan-Sept 2025

22 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports higher net loss despite revenue growth in H1 2025

21 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s İDÇ narrows net loss, boosts sales revenues in H1 2025

20 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru posts net loss for H1 2025

20 Aug | Steel News