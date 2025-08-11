 |  Login 
Turkey’s Kardemir posts net loss for H1 2025

Monday, 11 August 2025 14:48:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced its financial and operational results for the first half of this year.

In the given period, the company reported a net loss of TRY 254.21 million ($6.2 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 2.47 billion in the same period last year, while its sales revenues declined by 8.6 percent year on year to TRY 29.89 billion ($734.54 million). Moreover, Kardemir registered an operating loss of TRY 400.82 million ($9.84 million), compared to an operating profit of TRY 342.37 million.

In the first half, the company produced 1.24 million mt of crude steel, up by 2.6 percent, while its pig iron production totaled 1.13 million mt, up by 1.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, Kardemir stated that its sales volume amounted to 1.23 million mt, increasing by 17.0 percent year on year.


