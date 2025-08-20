Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru posts net loss for H1 2025

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial results for the first half of this year.

In the given period, the company registered a net loss of TRY 93.08 million ($2.43 million), compared to a net profit of TRY 30.65 million in the same period of 2024, while its sales revenues declined by 1.5 percent year on year to TRY 3.56 billion ($95.36 million). Moreover, Erciyas recorded an operating profit of TRY 252.55 million ($6.75 million), compared to an operating profit of TRY 315.88 million in the first half of the previous year.

In the first half, 75.26 percent of the company’s total pipe sales tonnage consisted of export sales. Since Erciyas mainly shipped pipes with large specifications and weights to foreign markets, the shipment and export costs of the company accounted for as much as 81.04 percent of its total marketing, sales and distribution costs in the first six months of the year.

According to the statement, despite high costs, the company has managed to keep its debt levels under control and strengthen its cash management. Erciyas Çelik Boru’s export-focused sales have allowed it to hedge currency risk and adapt flexibly to global price fluctuations. For the remainder of 2025, the company aims to increase operational efficiency, accelerate investments in green transformation and low-carbon production, establish financial and strategic partnerships in new markets, and diversify its portfolio of high-value-added products.