Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru posts net loss for Q1

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Accordingly, in the given quarter Erciyas registered a net loss of TRY 63.42 million ($1.72 million), compared to a net profit of TRY 30.15 million in the same period of 2024. In the same period, the company’s sales revenues decreased by 20.5 percent year on year to TRY 1.36 billion ($37.65 million), while it recorded an operating profit of TRY 219.74 million ($6.07 million), compared to an operating profit of TRY 336.43 million in the first quarter of the previous year.

In the given period, 64 percent of the company’s total pipe sales tonnage consisted of export sales. Since the company mainly shipped pipes with large specifications and weights to foreign markets, the shipment and export costs of the company accounted for as much as 63 percent of its total marketing, sales and distribution costs in the first three months of the year.

The company has an annual spiral welded steel pipe production capacity of about 600,000 mt.