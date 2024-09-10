 |  Login 
Turkey’s Yazıcı Demir Çelik to build solar power plant near Ankara

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 11:09:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by local steel producer Yazıcı Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Turizm Ticaret A.Ş., for its solar power plant project in Polatlı, Ankara, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 930 million ($27.28 million), a total of 104,754 panels will be installed. Approximately 20 percent of the investment cost is planned to be covered by equity capital and 80 percent by loan. The plant with a capacity of 47 MWe is expected to generate 100.4 million kWh of energy per year. Also, the lifespan of the project is expected to be 25 years.


