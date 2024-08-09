 |  Login 
Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 121.5 percent in January-June

Friday, 09 August 2024 09:54:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 98,704 metric tons, up by 141.6 percent compared to May and by 129.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $59.18 million, increasing by 133.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 103.9 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 528,022 mt, up 121.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 94.1 percent to $325.68 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 175,281 mt. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 47,887 mt and Belgium with 34,548 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-June period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2023

January-June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2023

June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

16,234

175,281

979.7

-

52,048

-

Bulgaria

2,474

47,887

>1000.0

-

14,973

-

Belgium

1

34,548

>1000.0

-

-

-

Spain

10,067

30,661

204.6

3,500

3,501

-

Australia

22,769

28,767

26.3

4,660

4,421

-5.1

Italy

1,088

24,828

>1000.0

-

4,039

-

Bosnia-Herzegovina

-

24,333

-

-

5,530

-

Israel

113,752

22,128

-80.5

14,633

-

-

Chile

4,875

13,101

168.7

-

4,198

-

Egypt

6,382

11,050

73.1

236

-

-

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below:


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

