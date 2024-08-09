Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 121.5 percent in January-June

In June this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 98,704 metric tons, up by 141.6 percent compared to May and by 129.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $59.18 million, increasing by 133.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 103.9 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey 's wire rod exports amounted to 528,022 mt, up 121.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 94.1 percent to $325.68 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 175,281 mt. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 47,887 mt and Belgium with 34,548 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2023 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2023 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 16,234 175,281 979.7 - 52,048 - Bulgaria 2,474 47,887 >1000.0 - 14,973 - Belgium 1 34,548 >1000.0 - - - Spain 10,067 30,661 204.6 3,500 3,501 - Australia 22,769 28,767 26.3 4,660 4,421 -5.1 Italy 1,088 24,828 >1000.0 - 4,039 - Bosnia-Herzegovina - 24,333 - - 5,530 - Israel 113,752 22,128 -80.5 14,633 - - Chile 4,875 13,101 168.7 - 4,198 - Egypt 6,382 11,050 73.1 236 - -