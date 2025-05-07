Turkey’s wire rod exports down 17.1% in Q1, almost tripled in Mar from Feb

In March this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 185,661 metric tons, up by 289.7 percent compared to February and by 35.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $107.84 million, increasing by 293.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 27.4 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey 's wire rod exports amounted to 288,617 mt, down 17.1 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 26.4 percent to $167.41 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-March 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 124,817 mt. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 24,223 mt and Italy with 18,768 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-March period last year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2025 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2025 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 124,817 113,936 9.6 82,881 49,694 66.8 Bulgaria 24,223 28,971 -16.4 19,301 16,456 -14.7 Italy 18,768 16,173 16.0 15,751 9,023 74.6 Libya 15,665 - - 8,174 - - Australia 12,796 18,640 -31.4 4,493 8,775 -48.8 Spain 11,545 22,688 -49.1 11,545 18,969 -39.1 Haiti 7,891 4,627 70.5 7,467 - - UAE 7,027 - - 6,015 - - Estonia 6,896 - - 6,453 - - Bosnia-Herzegovina 5,932 21,480 -72.4 5,932 13,871 -57.2

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January - March 2025