Turkey’s wire rod exports down 3.9% in January-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 77,024 metric tons, up by 60.8 percent compared to April and up by 88.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $44.09 million, increasing by 53.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 74.3 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey 's wire rod exports amounted to 413,399 mt, down 3.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 10.1 percent to $240.05 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 153,718 mt, up 24.7 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 30,103 mt and Australia with 28,452 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-May period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2025 January-May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) May 2025 May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 153,718 123,234 24.7 28,902 998 >1000.0 Bulgaria 30,103 33,821 -11.0 5,879 4,850 21.2 Australia 28,452 24,347 16.9 7,967 4,256 87.2 Italy 27,797 20,788 33.7 9,029 - - Libya 26,667 - - 1 - - Spain 11,545 27,161 -57.5 - - - Estonia 11,473 160 >1000.0 5,477 - - UAE 11,046 - - - - - Bosnia-Herzegovina 10,890 27,519 -60.4 23 6,039 -99.6 Haiti 7,891 4,627 70.5 - - -

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-May 2025