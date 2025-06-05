 |  Login 
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 13.6% in January-April

Thursday, 05 June 2025 12:10:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 47,983 metric tons, down by 74.1 percent compared to March and up by 17.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $28.69 million, decreasing by 73.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 13.3 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 336,449 mt, down 13.6 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 18.9 percent to $196.01 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 124,817 mt, up 2.1 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Libya with 26,666 mt and Bulgaria with 24,223 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Romania 124,817 122,236 2.1 - 8,299 -
Libya 26,666 - - 11,000 - -
Bulgaria 24,223 28,971 -16.4 - - -
Australia 20,483 20,090 2.0 7,689 1,450 430.3
Italy 18,768 20,788 -9.7 - 4,615 -
Spain 11,545 27,161 -57.5 - 4,473 -
UAE 11,046 - - 4,019 - -
Bosnia-Herzegovina 10,725 21,480 -50.1 4,792 - -
Haiti 7,891 4,628 70.5 - - -
Chile 7,478 4,955 50.9 6,333 - -

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-April 2025

Tags: Wire Rod Longs Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

