Turkey’s welded tube exports up 8.4% in January-August

Friday, 21 October 2022 13:39:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's total welded tube exports increased by 45.8 percent to 177,013 metric tons compared to July and were up 3.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $206.75 million, up 38.3 percent month on month, while increasing by 8.7 percent compared to July 2021.

In the January-August period this year, Turkey's welded tube exports amounted to 1.27 million mt, up 8.4 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 35.3 percent to $1.45 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest welded tube export destination was Romania which received 172,553 metric tons, down 0.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 148,617 metric tons and the US with 135,207 metric tons.

Turkey's top welded tube export destinations in January-August this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2022 January-August 2021 Y-o-y change (%) August 2022 August 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 172,553 173,974 -0.82 9,635 19,176 -49.75 UK 148,617 159,531 -6.84 42,383 34,027 24.56 USA 135,207 32,643 314.20 19,451 4,919 295.43 Egypt 90,783 9,320 874.07 1,245 560 122.32 Israel 84,379 71,271 18.39 7,430 9,772 -23.97 Iraq 79,713 106,910 -25.44 8,926 6,977 27.93 Belgium 53,348 100,581 -46.96 11,684 16,762 -30.29 Mexico 39,936 8,752 356.31 7,787 1,232 532.06 Canada 38,206 32,635 17.07 4,268 2,058 107.39 Italy 31,512 43,622 -27.76 1,319 6,313 -79.11

