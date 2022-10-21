Turkey’s welded tube exports up 8.4% in January-August

In August this year, Turkey's total welded tube exports increased by 45.8 percent to 177,013 metric tons compared to July and were up 3.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $206.75 million, up 38.3 percent month on month, while increasing by 8.7 percent compared to July 2021.
In the January-August period this year, Turkey's welded tube exports amounted to 1.27 million mt, up 8.4 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 35.3 percent to $1.45 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey's largest welded tube export destination was Romania which received 172,553 metric tons, down 0.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 148,617 metric tons and the US with 135,207 metric tons.
Turkey's top welded tube export destinations in January-August this year are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-August 2022
|
January-August 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
August 2022
|
August 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
172,553
|
173,974
|
-0.82
|
9,635
|
19,176
|
-49.75
|
UK
|
148,617
|
159,531
|
-6.84
|
42,383
|
34,027
|
24.56
|
USA
|
135,207
|
32,643
|
314.20
|
19,451
|
4,919
|
295.43
|
Egypt
|
90,783
|
9,320
|
874.07
|
1,245
|
560
|
122.32
|
Israel
|
84,379
|
71,271
|
18.39
|
7,430
|
9,772
|
-23.97
|
Iraq
|
79,713
|
106,910
|
-25.44
|
8,926
|
6,977
|
27.93
|
Belgium
|
53,348
|
100,581
|
-46.96
|
11,684
|
16,762
|
-30.29
|
Mexico
|
39,936
|
8,752
|
356.31
|
7,787
|
1,232
|
532.06
|
Canada
|
38,206
|
32,635
|
17.07
|
4,268
|
2,058
|
107.39
|
Italy
|
31,512
|
43,622
|
-27.76
|
1,319
|
6,313
|
-79.11
