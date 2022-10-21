﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s welded tube exports up 8.4% in January-August

Friday, 21 October 2022 13:39:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's total welded tube exports increased by 45.8 percent to 177,013 metric tons compared to July and were up 3.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $206.75 million, up 38.3 percent month on month, while increasing by 8.7 percent compared to July 2021.

In the January-August period this year, Turkey's welded tube exports amounted to 1.27 million mt, up 8.4 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 35.3 percent to $1.45 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest welded tube export destination was Romania which received 172,553 metric tons, down 0.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 148,617 metric tons and the US with 135,207 metric tons.

Turkey's top welded tube export destinations in January-August this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2022

January-August 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2022

August 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

172,553

173,974

-0.82

9,635

19,176

-49.75

UK

148,617

159,531

-6.84

42,383

34,027

24.56

USA

135,207

32,643

314.20

19,451

4,919

295.43

Egypt

90,783

9,320

874.07

1,245

560

122.32

Israel

84,379

71,271

18.39

7,430

9,772

-23.97

Iraq

79,713

106,910

-25.44

8,926

6,977

27.93

Belgium

53,348

100,581

-46.96

11,684

16,762

-30.29

Mexico

39,936

8,752

356.31

7,787

1,232

532.06

Canada

38,206

32,635

17.07

4,268

2,058

107.39

Italy

31,512

43,622

-27.76

1,319

6,313

-79.11

Turkey's main welded tube export destinations in January-August this year are as follows:


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkish hollow section prices stable, outlook looks mixed

21 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly move down slightly

21 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Japanese crude steel output down three percent in Sept from Aug

21 Oct | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 7.3 percent in August

20 Oct | Steel News

Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries up 12.5% in January-August

20 Oct | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 2.5 percent in August

19 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

19 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Trasteel acquires Italy-based pipemaker Profilmec

19 Oct | Steel News

India’s Tata Metaliks sees 74% fall in net profit in Q2 FY 2022-23, revenues up 36%

18 Oct | Steel News

Belarus-based BMZ to increase steel supplies to Russia’s Bashkortostan region

18 Oct | Steel News