Turkey’s welded tube exports up 4.5% in January-September

In September this year, Turkey's total welded tube exports increased by 11.9 percent to 187,895 metric tons compared to August and were down 12.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $195.27 million, down 0.6 percent month on month, while decreasing by 18.9 percent compared to September 2021.
In the January-September period this year, Turkey's welded tube exports amounted to 1.45 million mt, up 4.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 24.6 percent to $1.63 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey's largest welded tube export destination was Romania which received 217,651 metric tons, down 5.9 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 151,173 metric tons and the US with 149,025 metric tons.
Turkey's top welded tube export destinations in January-September this year are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2022
|
January-September 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
September 2022
|
September 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
217,651
|
231,348
|
-5.92
|
45,195
|
57,374
|
-21.23
|
UK
|
151,173
|
181,324
|
-16.63
|
9,154
|
21,793
|
-58.00
|
USA
|
149,025
|
40,202
|
270.69
|
14,942
|
7,559
|
97.67
|
Egypt
|
100,965
|
83,197
|
21.36
|
16,758
|
11,926
|
40.52
|
Israel
|
95,998
|
118,713
|
-19.13
|
16,285
|
11,804
|
37.96
|
Iraq
|
95,728
|
9,890
|
867.93
|
4,944
|
570
|
767.37
|
Belgium
|
61,782
|
118,053
|
-47.67
|
9,338
|
17,472
|
-46.55
|
Mexico
|
45,858
|
9,889
|
363.73
|
5,922
|
1,137
|
420.84
|
Canada
|
44,341
|
42,727
|
3.78
|
6,137
|
10,091
|
-39.18
|
Italy
|
36,013
|
50,068
|
-28.07
|
4,498
|
6,446
|
-30.22
