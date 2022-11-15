Turkey’s welded tube exports up 4.5% in January-September

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 11:31:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's total welded tube exports increased by 11.9 percent to 187,895 metric tons compared to August and were down 12.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $195.27 million, down 0.6 percent month on month, while decreasing by 18.9 percent compared to September 2021.

In the January-September period this year, Turkey's welded tube exports amounted to 1.45 million mt, up 4.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 24.6 percent to $1.63 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest welded tube export destination was Romania which received 217,651 metric tons, down 5.9 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 151,173 metric tons and the US with 149,025 metric tons.

Turkey's top welded tube export destinations in January-September this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2022 January-September 2021 Y-o-y change (%) September 2022 September 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 217,651 231,348 -5.92 45,195 57,374 -21.23 UK 151,173 181,324 -16.63 9,154 21,793 -58.00 USA 149,025 40,202 270.69 14,942 7,559 97.67 Egypt 100,965 83,197 21.36 16,758 11,926 40.52 Israel 95,998 118,713 -19.13 16,285 11,804 37.96 Iraq 95,728 9,890 867.93 4,944 570 767.37 Belgium 61,782 118,053 -47.67 9,338 17,472 -46.55 Mexico 45,858 9,889 363.73 5,922 1,137 420.84 Canada 44,341 42,727 3.78 6,137 10,091 -39.18 Italy 36,013 50,068 -28.07 4,498 6,446 -30.22

