Turkey’s welded tube exports up 4.5% in January-September

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 11:31:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's total welded tube exports increased by 11.9 percent to 187,895 metric tons compared to August and were down 12.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $195.27 million, down 0.6 percent month on month, while decreasing by 18.9 percent compared to September 2021.

In the January-September period this year, Turkey's welded tube exports amounted to 1.45 million mt, up 4.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 24.6 percent to $1.63 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest welded tube export destination was Romania which received 217,651 metric tons, down 5.9 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 151,173 metric tons and the US with 149,025 metric tons.

Turkey's top welded tube export destinations in January-September this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2022

January-September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2022

September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

217,651

231,348

-5.92

45,195

57,374

-21.23

UK

151,173

181,324

-16.63

9,154

21,793

-58.00

USA

149,025

40,202

270.69

14,942

7,559

97.67

Egypt

100,965

83,197

21.36

16,758

11,926

40.52

Israel

95,998

118,713

-19.13

16,285

11,804

37.96

Iraq

95,728

9,890

867.93

4,944

570

767.37

Belgium

61,782

118,053

-47.67

9,338

17,472

-46.55

Mexico

45,858

9,889

363.73

5,922

1,137

420.84

Canada

44,341

42,727

3.78

6,137

10,091

-39.18

Italy

36,013

50,068

-28.07

4,498

6,446

-30.22

Turkey's main welded tube export destinations in January-September this year are as follows:


