Turkey’s Tosyalı to build slag recycling facility in Hatay

Monday, 20 May 2024 10:50:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its slag recycling facility project in Hatay in southern Turkey.

The facility to be built with an investment cost of TRY 85.14 million ($2.64 million) will have an annual production capacity of 1.2 million mt. According to the project, the slag, which will come from third parties and will be stored temporarily, will be subject to crushing-sieving processes at the planned facility. Then, the recycled product will be transported to third parties. 30 people are foreseen to be employed at the facility.