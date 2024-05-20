﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı to build slag recycling facility in Hatay

Monday, 20 May 2024 10:50:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its slag recycling facility project in Hatay in southern Turkey.

The facility to be built with an investment cost of TRY 85.14 million ($2.64 million) will have an annual production capacity of 1.2 million mt. According to the project, the slag, which will come from third parties and will be stored temporarily, will be subject to crushing-sieving processes at the planned facility. Then, the recycled product will be transported to third parties. 30 people are foreseen to be employed at the facility.


Tags: Turkey Europe Investments Tosyalı 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Tosçelik aims to increase market share in value-added green steel products

11 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding to continue clean energy investments

09 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı gets environmental approval for solar power plant to be built in Osmaniye

31 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı and China’s Baowu Steel strengthen strategic cooperation

25 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı and Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports ink deal for logistics collaboration

26 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı gets environmental approval for modernization and capacity increase project

10 Jan | Steel News

Tosyalı-Toyo to increase CR mill capacity

18 Nov | Steel News

Tosyalı-Toyo to double tin production capacity

02 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding makes new investments to cut carbon emissions

27 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı to raise output to 15 million mt and continue investing in local and foreign markets

21 Feb | Steel News