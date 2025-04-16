Turkey’s Tosyalı to build solar power plant in Ankara

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by local steelmaker Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. for its solar power plant project in Şereflikoçhisar, Ankara, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment and public opinion processes have begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 378 million ($9.91 million), a total of 40,554 photovoltaic panels will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 21 MWe is expected to generate 56.18 million kWh of energy per year and this level will meet the annual electricity needs of 16,719 people. Also, the lifespan of the project is expected to be a minimum of 25 years.