Turkey’s steel export value up 22.5 percent in Q1

Monday, 26 April 2021 15:06:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a statement by the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB), in the first quarter this year Turkey’s steel exports totaled 5.1 million mt, increasing by 1.9 percent, with a value of $3.8 billion, up by 22.5 percent, both year on year.

In the first quarter this year, the main destinations of Turkey’s steel exports were the EU, the Middle East, Latin America and the Far East, accounting for approximately 75 percent of the sector’s exports. In the given quarter, Turkey exported steel mainly to Israel, Peru, Italy, Spain, Romania, Singapore and Iraq.

As previously reported, CIB chairman Adnan Aslan stated that, with the higher steel needs of the target markets following the pandemic, the Turkish steel industry aims to achieve steel exports of 23 million mt in 2021, increasing by 10 percent, with the value of the exports to increase by 15 percent to approximately $15 billion, both compared to last year.

Commenting on the EU safeguard measures which will expire in June this year, Mr. Aslan stated, “The EU is conducting a new review to decide whether the measure should be extended or not. We believe that the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC) rules are very important for both parties. Increasing communication between Turkey and the EU steel industries will benefit both sides. At the CIB, we are continuing to address unfair measures targeting and affecting the Turkish steel industry.”