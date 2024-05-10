Turkey’s CRC imports down 22.1 percent in January-March

Friday, 10 May 2024 11:31:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 68,041 metric tons, up by 46.1 percent compared to February and down by 8.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $52.45 million, increasing by 42.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 7.9 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 156,374 mt, down 22.1 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 19.3 percent to $123.09 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 41,935 mt. South Korea was followed by Russia with 34,642 mt and China with 25,225 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2023 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2023 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) South Korea 93,186 41,935 -55.0 31,296 25,307 -19.1 Russia 51,481 34,642 -32.7 18,015 16,311 -9.5 China 13,392 25,225 88.4 5,066 9,547 88.5 Spain 9,198 15,068 63.8 4,687 4,793 2.3 France 4,081 9,144 124.1 2,583 2,199 -14.9 Netherlands 5,958 8,988 50.9 3,612 3,811 5.5 Belgium 8,757 7,952 -9.2 5,714 2,842 -50.3 Austria 1,970 3,197 62.3 453 421 -7.1 United Kingdom 1,452 2,890 99.0 380 700 84.2 Egypt 2,771 2,340 -15.6 182 721 296.2

