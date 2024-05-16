Mexican CRC consumption up 9.1 percent in March

Thursday, 16 May 2024 09:00:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of cold rolled coils (CRC) in Mexico increased 9.1 percent, year-over-year, to 385,000 metric tons (mt) in March, the fifth consecutive annual increase, although it was below double digits compared to the previous increases, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

The consumption of 385,000 mt in March is the fourth highest volume in at least the last 27 months (since January 2022), surpassed by May 2022 with 390,000 mt, by March 2022 with 400,000 mt and last January with 416,000 mt.

Despite higher consumption, production in March broke the positive trend of the last three months with a decrease of 7.9 percent, year-over-year, totaling 245,000 mt.

CRC imports increased 43.4 percent or 46,000 mt to 152,000 mt. This percentage and absolute increase were the highest in the list of the 10 main imported products of Canacero.

CRC exports decreased 35.0 percent, going from 20,000 mt in March of last year to 13,000 mt.

In the first quarter, consumption reached 1.18 million mt, production totaled 808,000 mt and imports were 408,000 mt, figures that meant annual increases of 20.4, 6.5 and 43.3 percent, in the same order, compared to the first quarter of last year. In contrast, accumulated CRC exports decreased 46.6 percent or 28,000 mt to a total of 33,000 mt.

According to Canacero data, in Mexico the CRC producers are AHMSA (paralyzed due to insolvency), Ternium and Tyasa.