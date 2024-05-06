Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 172.3 percent in January-March

Monday, 06 May 2024 14:43:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 136,650 metric tons, down by 5.5 percent compared to February and up by 319.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $84.48 million, decreasing by 6.9 percent compared to the previous month and growing by 250.9 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 350,966 mt, up 172.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 136.9 percent to $218.07 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire r od export destination was Romania which received 113,909 mt. Romania was followed by Belgium with 38,248 mt and Bulgaria with 27,632 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2023 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2023 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 11,681 113,909 875.2 4,911 49,667 911.3 Belgium - 38,248 - - - - Bulgaria 2,474 27,632 >1000.0 - 16,026 - Spain 2,950 22,687 669.1 - 18,969 - Australia 15,819 18,640 17.8 5,499 8,775 59.6 Israel 63,288 18,208 -71.2 12,966 6,743 -48.0 Italy 1,088 16,299 >1000.0 - 9,149 - Bosnia-Herzegovina - 12,864 - - 5,255 - Croatia - 8,806 - - 8,716 - Egypt 2,640 8,590 225.4 - 800 -

