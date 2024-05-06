﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 172.3 percent in January-March

Monday, 06 May 2024 14:43:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 136,650 metric tons, down by 5.5 percent compared to February and up by 319.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $84.48 million, decreasing by 6.9 percent compared to the previous month and growing by 250.9 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 350,966 mt, up 172.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 136.9 percent to $218.07 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 113,909 mt. Romania was followed by Belgium with 38,248 mt and Bulgaria with 27,632 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in January-March period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2023

January-March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2023

March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

11,681

113,909

875.2

4,911

49,667

911.3

Belgium

-

38,248

-

-

-

-

Bulgaria

2,474

27,632

>1000.0

-

16,026

-

Spain

2,950

22,687

669.1

-

18,969

-

Australia

15,819

18,640

17.8

5,499

8,775

59.6

Israel

63,288

18,208

-71.2

12,966

6,743

-48.0

Italy

1,088

16,299

>1000.0

-

9,149

-

Bosnia-Herzegovina

-

12,864

-

-

5,255

-

Croatia

-

8,806

-

-

8,716

-

Egypt

2,640

8,590

225.4

-

800

-

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations on country basis in January-March period this year are presented below:


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill issues its longs prices

06 May | Longs and Billet

China makes positive return from holiday, longs prices up, expectations good but cautious

06 May | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 18, 2024

03 May | Longs and Billet

Southern European longs market still stagnant, but some price hike attempts start to be seen

03 May | Longs and Billet

Romanian longs prices stable ahead of holiday

02 May | Longs and Billet

Emirates Steel Arkan keeps wire rod prices stable for May output

30 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey longs prices stable, focus on Caribbean and Africa

30 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkish official domestic wire rod prices follow diverse trends

30 Apr | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 18, 2024

30 Apr | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs market cautious ahead of holiday, price movement limited

29 Apr | Longs and Billet