EU’s wire rod and HS import quotas for Turkey exhausted

Friday, 17 May 2024 13:49:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the EU quota period from April 1 to June 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated to Turkey, India, “other countries” and China have been exhausted, while over 89 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the European Commission’s latest data.

Regarding the quotas allocated for Turkey, the 116,750 mt wire rod, 97,140  mt hollow section and 14,743 mt of large welded tube (25B) quotas have been exhausted.

Looking at the quotas allocated for India, the country has exhausted its 77,600 mt quota for organic coated sheets and its 31,333 mt quota for stainless bars and light sections. The country has also used up 96.18 percent of its 341,552 mt quota for HRC and 89.83 percent of its 5,930 mt seamless stainless tube quota.

Meanwhile, the 119,890 mt wire rod quota allocated for “other countries” has been exhausted, while 90.06 percent of the 7,206 mt quota for large welded tubes (25B) has been used up. In addition, China has used up 92.81 percent of its 118,045 mt quota for tin mill products.


