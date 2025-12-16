 |  Login 
UNESID: Spanish steel output up 3.8 percent in Oct 2025 from Sept

Tuesday, 16 December 2025 14:04:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in October this year Spain’s steel production totaled 949,000 mt, rising by 3.8 percent month on month and dropping by 11.6 percent year on year. In the January-October period of this year, the country’s steel production totaled 10.19 million mt, compared to 10.02 million mt recorded in the same period of 2024.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 835,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, up by 6.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 4.2 percent year on year. In the first 10 months of the current year, the industry recycled 8.19 million mt of scrap.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking 

