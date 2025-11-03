 |  Login 
Spain’s Tubacex sees mixed results as Q3 profit down 86% but Jan-Sept earnings rise

Monday, 03 November 2025 14:39:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex has announced its financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of this year.

In the given quarter, the company’s sales revenues amounted to €164.4 million, down by 3.9 percent, while its net profit amounted to €1.1 million, decreasing by 85.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In addition, Tubacex’s EBITDA in the third quarter came to €23.7 million, compared to €28 million in the same quarter of last year.

In the first nine months, the company’s sales revenues dropped by 7.6 percent year on year to €525.9 million, due to a downward trend in nickel prices and the continued depreciation of the US dollar against the euro, while its net profit came to €16.7 million, rising by 17.4 percent year on year. Additionally, Tubacex’s EBITDA in the given period increased by 8.4 percent compared to the January-September period of 2024 to €84.6 million.

The company stated that, even though it maintains its positive outlook for 2025, given the instability of the market, it is reassessing all scenarios for the fiscal year 2026, implementing all necessary measures to secure current margins and recover activity volumes across all business lines.


