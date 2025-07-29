Spain’s Tubacex reports higher net profit and lower revenues for H1 2025

Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex has announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of this year.

In the given quarter, the company’s sales revenues amounted to €179.1 million, down by 15.3 percent, while its net profit amounted to €7.7 million, up by 126.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In addition, Tubacex’s EBITDA in the second quarter came to €30 million, compared to €25.1 million in the same quarter of last year.

In the first half, the company’s sales revenues dropped by 9.2 percent year on year to €361.4 million, while its net profit came to €15.6 million, rising by 140.9 percent year on year. Additionally, Tubacex’s EBITDA in the given period increased by 21.8 percent compared to the January-June period of 2024 to €61 million.

The company stated that it maintains a positive outlook for the full year, while it also cautioned that global uncertainty requires constant monitoring of market conditions.