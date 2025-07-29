 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Spain’s...

Spain’s Tubacex reports higher net profit and lower revenues for H1 2025

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 14:39:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex has announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of this year.

In the given quarter, the company’s sales revenues amounted to €179.1 million, down by 15.3 percent, while its net profit amounted to €7.7 million, up by 126.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In addition, Tubacex’s EBITDA in the second quarter came to €30 million, compared to €25.1 million in the same quarter of last year.

In the first half, the company’s sales revenues dropped by 9.2 percent year on year to €361.4 million, while its net profit came to €15.6 million, rising by 140.9 percent year on year. Additionally, Tubacex’s EBITDA in the given period increased by 21.8 percent compared to the January-June period of 2024 to €61 million.

The company stated that it maintains a positive outlook for the full year, while it also cautioned that global uncertainty requires constant monitoring of market conditions.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports Tubacex 

Similar articles

Spain’s Tubacex reports decrease in sales revenues for Q1

29 Apr | Steel News

Tubacex posts growth in sales in Q1

18 May | Steel News

Tubacex posts growth in net profit for 2014

27 Feb | Steel News

Tubacex sees decline in sales revenues in January-September

12 Nov | Steel News

Spain’s Tubacex reports decrease in sales revenues for Q1

29 Apr | Steel News

Tubacex posts growth in sales in Q1

18 May | Steel News

Tubacex posts growth in net profit for 2014

27 Feb | Steel News

Tubacex sees decline in sales revenues in January-September

12 Nov | Steel News