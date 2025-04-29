 |  Login 
Spain’s Tubacex reports decrease in sales revenues for Q1

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 15:23:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex has announced its financial results for the first quarter this year.

In the given quarter, the company’s sales revenues amounted to €182.3 million, down by 2.3 percent year on year, while its pre-tax profit amounted to €11.2 million, up by 130.8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024. In addition, Tubacex’s EBITDA came to €30.9 million, compared to €25 million in the same quarter of last year.

According to the company, 2025 is expected to be a year of gradual improvement, with results accelerating in the second half, driven by the contracts with ADNOC and Petrobras.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports Tubacex 

