Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 86.0 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 11:03:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 206,564 metric tons, up by 25.5 percent compared to February and by 64.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $144.14 million, increasing by 31.6 percent compared to the previous month and growing by 54.8 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 482,959 mt, up 86.0 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 72.5 percent to $328.0 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy, which received 115,020 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 68,331 mt and Egypt with 59,844 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2023 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2023 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 82,747 115,020 39.0 58,867 43,739 -25.7 Spain 19,048 68,331 258.7 12,452 52,209 319.3 Egypt 44,308 59,844 35.1 21,612 26,555 22.9 Algeria 2,375 47,922 >1000.0 212 21,608 >1000.0 Greece 27,347 34,813 27.3 5,795 14,716 153.9 US - 18,748 - - - - Macedonia 13,087 17,369 32.7 3,039 7,171 136.0 Albania 10,434 14,640 40.3 3,513 7,208 105.2 Serbia 1,515 13,224 772.9 1,515 6,809 349.4 United Kingdom 12 13,113 >1000.0 - 13,092 -

