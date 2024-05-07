﻿
Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 86.0 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 11:03:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 206,564 metric tons, up by 25.5 percent compared to February and by 64.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $144.14 million, increasing by 31.6 percent compared to the previous month and growing by 54.8 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 482,959 mt, up 86.0 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 72.5 percent to $328.0 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy, which received 115,020 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 68,331 mt and Egypt with 59,844 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in January-March period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2023

January-March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2023

March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

82,747

115,020

39.0

58,867

43,739

-25.7

Spain

19,048

68,331

258.7

12,452

52,209

319.3

Egypt

44,308

59,844

35.1

21,612

26,555

22.9

Algeria

2,375

47,922

>1000.0

212

21,608

>1000.0

Greece

27,347

34,813

27.3

5,795

14,716

153.9

US

-

18,748

-

-

-

-

Macedonia

13,087

17,369

32.7

3,039

7,171

136.0

Albania

10,434

14,640

40.3

3,513

7,208

105.2

Serbia

1,515

13,224

772.9

1,515

6,809

349.4

United Kingdom

12

13,113

>1000.0

-

13,092

-

Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in January-March period this year are presented below:


