Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 86.0 percent in January-March

In March this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 206,564 metric tons, up by 25.5 percent compared to February and by 64.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $144.14 million, increasing by 31.6 percent compared to the previous month and growing by 54.8 percent year on year.
In the January-March period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 482,959 mt, up 86.0 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 72.5 percent to $328.0 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy, which received 115,020 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 68,331 mt and Egypt with 59,844 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in January-March period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-March 2023
|
January-March 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
March 2023
|
March 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Italy
|
82,747
|
115,020
|
39.0
|
58,867
|
43,739
|
-25.7
|
Spain
|
19,048
|
68,331
|
258.7
|
12,452
|
52,209
|
319.3
|
Egypt
|
44,308
|
59,844
|
35.1
|
21,612
|
26,555
|
22.9
|
Algeria
|
2,375
|
47,922
|
>1000.0
|
212
|
21,608
|
>1000.0
|
Greece
|
27,347
|
34,813
|
27.3
|
5,795
|
14,716
|
153.9
|
US
|
-
|
18,748
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Macedonia
|
13,087
|
17,369
|
32.7
|
3,039
|
7,171
|
136.0
|
Albania
|
10,434
|
14,640
|
40.3
|
3,513
|
7,208
|
105.2
|
Serbia
|
1,515
|
13,224
|
772.9
|
1,515
|
6,809
|
349.4
|
United Kingdom
|
12
|
13,113
|
>1000.0
|
-
|
13,092
|
-
Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in January-March period this year are presented below: