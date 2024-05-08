﻿
Turkey’s HRC imports increase by 6.1 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 11:30:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 436,992 metric tons, up by 73.4 percent compared to February and by 15.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $278.25 million, increased by 74.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 15.3 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1,104,931 mt, up 6.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 6.9 percent to $701.41 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which sold 585,262 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 172,806 mt and Russia with 101,893 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in January-March period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2023

January-March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2023

March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

China

158,351

585,262

269.6

62,973

263,153

317.9

Egypt

53,845

172,806

220.9

29,935

18,839

-37.1

Russia

283,583

101,893

-64.1

119,171

85,744

-28.0

South Korea

77,252

90,215

16.8

18,099

48,360

167.2

Japan

148,816

81,187

-45.4

66,399

-

-

France

27,909

29,760

6.6

8,001

9,816

22.7

Brazil

-

18,727

-

-

-

-

Belgium

9,161

11,878

29.7

2,677

5,628

110.2

United Kingdom

44,204

4,878

-89.0

518

2,187

322.2

Germany

8,134

4,734

-41.8

2,860

2,175

-24.0

Turkey’s main HRC import sources on country basis in January-March period this year are presented below:


