Turkey’s HRC imports increase by 6.1 percent in January-March

In March this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 436,992 metric tons, up by 73.4 percent compared to February and by 15.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $278.25 million, increased by 74.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 15.3 percent year on year.
In the January-March period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1,104,931 mt, up 6.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 6.9 percent to $701.41 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which sold 585,262 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 172,806 mt and Russia with 101,893 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in January-March period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-March 2023
|
January-March 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
March 2023
|
March 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
China
|
158,351
|
585,262
|
269.6
|
62,973
|
263,153
|
317.9
|
Egypt
|
53,845
|
172,806
|
220.9
|
29,935
|
18,839
|
-37.1
|
Russia
|
283,583
|
101,893
|
-64.1
|
119,171
|
85,744
|
-28.0
|
South Korea
|
77,252
|
90,215
|
16.8
|
18,099
|
48,360
|
167.2
|
Japan
|
148,816
|
81,187
|
-45.4
|
66,399
|
-
|
-
|
France
|
27,909
|
29,760
|
6.6
|
8,001
|
9,816
|
22.7
|
Brazil
|
-
|
18,727
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Belgium
|
9,161
|
11,878
|
29.7
|
2,677
|
5,628
|
110.2
|
United Kingdom
|
44,204
|
4,878
|
-89.0
|
518
|
2,187
|
322.2
|
Germany
|
8,134
|
4,734
|
-41.8
|
2,860
|
2,175
|
-24.0
