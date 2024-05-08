Turkey’s HRC imports increase by 6.1 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 11:30:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 436,992 metric tons, up by 73.4 percent compared to February and by 15.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $278.25 million, increased by 74.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 15.3 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1,104,931 mt, up 6.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 6.9 percent to $701.41 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which sold 585,262 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 172,806 mt and Russia with 101,893 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2023 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2023 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 158,351 585,262 269.6 62,973 263,153 317.9 Egypt 53,845 172,806 220.9 29,935 18,839 -37.1 Russia 283,583 101,893 -64.1 119,171 85,744 -28.0 South Korea 77,252 90,215 16.8 18,099 48,360 167.2 Japan 148,816 81,187 -45.4 66,399 - - France 27,909 29,760 6.6 8,001 9,816 22.7 Brazil - 18,727 - - - - Belgium 9,161 11,878 29.7 2,677 5,628 110.2 United Kingdom 44,204 4,878 -89.0 518 2,187 322.2 Germany 8,134 4,734 -41.8 2,860 2,175 -24.0

