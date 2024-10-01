Turkey’s scrap imports up four percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 30.9 percent year on year and by 23.1 percent month on month to 1.97 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $806.87 million, up 36.7 percent year on year and 22.9 percent month on month.

In the January-August period, Turkey 's scrap imports amounted to 13.52 million mt, up 4.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 5.9 percent to $5.71 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 2.94 million mt of scrap from the US, down 0.3 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey 's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.81 million mt in the given period, up 29.7 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.46 million mt of scrap, up 42.9 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-August period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2023 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2023 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) US 2,946,909 2,936,669 -0.3 337,217 469,716 39.3 Netherlands 1,399,865 1,814,925 29.7 120,221 367,143 205.4 United Kingdom 1,019,147 1,456,212 42.9 135,239 99,052 -26.8 Belgium 1,272,175 867,901 -31.8 170,259 116,469 -31.6 Lithuania 538,259 713,033 32.5 38,777 143,470 270.0 Denmark 607,762 663,187 9.1 136,769 83,122 -39.2 Romania 653,709 607,462 -7.1 61,183 77,284 26.3 Germany 560,581 473,563 -15.5 55,179 74,505 35.0 France 357,723 421,684 17.9 151 62,859 >1000.0 Russia 271,512 394,510 45.3 47,151 39,070 -17.1