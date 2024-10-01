Turkey’s scrap imports up four percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 30.9 percent year on year and by 23.1 percent month on month to 1.97 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $806.87 million, up 36.7 percent year on year and 22.9 percent month on month.
In the January-August period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 13.52 million mt, up 4.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 5.9 percent to $5.71 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey imported 2.94 million mt of scrap from the US, down 0.3 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.81 million mt in the given period, up 29.7 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.46 million mt of scrap, up 42.9 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-August period are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-August 2023
|
January-August 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
August 2023
|
August 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
US
|
2,946,909
|
2,936,669
|
-0.3
|
337,217
|
469,716
|
39.3
|
Netherlands
|
1,399,865
|
1,814,925
|
29.7
|
120,221
|
367,143
|
205.4
|
United Kingdom
|
1,019,147
|
1,456,212
|
42.9
|
135,239
|
99,052
|
-26.8
|
Belgium
|
1,272,175
|
867,901
|
-31.8
|
170,259
|
116,469
|
-31.6
|
Lithuania
|
538,259
|
713,033
|
32.5
|
38,777
|
143,470
|
270.0
|
Denmark
|
607,762
|
663,187
|
9.1
|
136,769
|
83,122
|
-39.2
|
Romania
|
653,709
|
607,462
|
-7.1
|
61,183
|
77,284
|
26.3
|
Germany
|
560,581
|
473,563
|
-15.5
|
55,179
|
74,505
|
35.0
|
France
|
357,723
|
421,684
|
17.9
|
151
|
62,859
|
>1000.0
|
Russia
|
271,512
|
394,510
|
45.3
|
47,151
|
39,070
|
-17.1
Turkey's main scrap import sources on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below: