Turkey’s scrap imports up four percent in January-August

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 14:31:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 30.9 percent year on year and by 23.1 percent month on month to 1.97 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $806.87 million, up 36.7 percent year on year and 22.9 percent month on month.

In the January-August period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 13.52 million mt, up 4.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 5.9 percent to $5.71 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 2.94 million mt of scrap from the US, down 0.3 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.81 million mt in the given period, up 29.7 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.46 million mt of scrap, up 42.9 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-August period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2023

January-August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2023

August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

US

2,946,909

2,936,669

-0.3

337,217

469,716

39.3

Netherlands

1,399,865

1,814,925

29.7

120,221

367,143

205.4

United Kingdom

1,019,147

1,456,212

42.9

135,239

99,052

-26.8

Belgium

1,272,175

867,901

-31.8

170,259

116,469

-31.6

Lithuania

538,259

713,033

32.5

38,777

143,470

270.0

Denmark

607,762

663,187

9.1

136,769

83,122

-39.2

Romania

653,709

607,462

-7.1

61,183

77,284

26.3

Germany

560,581

473,563

-15.5

55,179

74,505

35.0

France

357,723

421,684

17.9

151

62,859

>1000.0

Russia

271,512

394,510

45.3

47,151

39,070

-17.1

Turkey's main scrap import sources on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


