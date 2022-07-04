Turkey’s rebar exports down 11.4 percent in January-May

Monday, 04 July 2022 16:15:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 399,478 metric tons, down 22.4 percent compared to April and decreasing by 40.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $352.38 million, decreasing by 13.9 percent compared to April and down 16.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.63 million metric tons, down 11.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.99 billion, increasing by 18.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 509,928 metric tons, up 24.8 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 331,203 metric tons and the US with 177,859 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-May 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2022 January-May 2021 Y-o-y change (%) May 2022 May 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 509,928 408,563 24.81 41,992 65,488 -35.88 Yemen 331,203 396,665 -16.50 4,539 87,888 -94.84 USA 177,859 95,104 87.02 34,643 19,649 76.31 Canada 173,608 20,573 743.86 - - - Albania 102,046 46,672 118.65 7,467 8,156 -8.45 Romania 94,749 30,289 212.82 25,743 6,096 322.29 Jamaica 83,989 78,538 6.94 26,512 - - Senegal 79,310 49,254 61.02 38,842 1,962 1879.71 UK 70,724 - - 12,805 - - Chile 63,097 68,068 -7.30 6,240 28,439 -78.06

