Turkey’s rebar exports down 11.4 percent in January-May

Monday, 04 July 2022 16:15:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 399,478 metric tons, down 22.4 percent compared to April and decreasing by 40.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $352.38 million, decreasing by 13.9 percent compared to April and down 16.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.63 million metric tons, down 11.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.99 billion, increasing by 18.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 509,928 metric tons, up 24.8 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 331,203 metric tons and the US with 177,859 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-May 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2022

January-May 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

May 2022

May 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

509,928

408,563

24.81

41,992

65,488

-35.88

Yemen

331,203

396,665

-16.50

4,539

87,888

-94.84

USA

177,859

95,104

87.02

34,643

19,649

76.31

Canada

173,608

20,573

743.86

-

-

-

Albania

102,046

46,672

118.65

7,467

8,156

-8.45

Romania

94,749

30,289

212.82

25,743

6,096

322.29

Jamaica

83,989

78,538

6.94

26,512

-

-

Senegal

79,310

49,254

61.02

38,842

1,962

1879.71

UK

70,724

-

-

12,805

-

-

Chile

63,097

68,068

-7.30

6,240

28,439

-78.06

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-May period this year are presented below:


