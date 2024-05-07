﻿
Turkey’s Kocaer explores option to establish production facility or service center in US

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 12:06:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has decided to begin feasibility studies for an investment in a production facility or a service center in the US, where it has become an important supplier of steel profiles, used especially in the energy sector.

Accordingly, this way, the company aims to accelerate its globalization efforts and further increase its competitiveness.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, Kocaer has already shared its intention to create a subsidiary for international trading in order to develop its overseas operations.


