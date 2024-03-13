﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş awaits environmental approval for HR mill project in Izmir

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 14:52:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the examination process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İhtisal Endüstri A.Ş. for its hot rolling mill project in Aliağa, Izmir, has been completed.

The cost of the investment to be made in the mill, which will have an annual straight and coiled bar (including rebar) capacity of 2.5 million mt, is around TRY 847.0 million ($26.39 million). Billets from the company’s melting shop will be used as raw materials in the hot rolling mill.

100 people are expected to be employed during the construction of the project, which will last two years, and 400 people during its operation.


Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Ex-Turkey rebar prices stable but still under pressure

13 Mar | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 13, 2024

13 Mar | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill revises its rebar price

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar continues to consolidate higher amid easing of supply-side pressure

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – Mar 12, 2024 

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish rebar spot prices increase on lira basis

11 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices lose up to $20/mt over the week amid weak demand

11 Mar | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – March 11, 2024 

11 Mar | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group cuts local rebar prices by $14/mt for mid-March

11 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 13.8 percent in January

08 Mar | Steel News