Turkey’s Habaş awaits environmental approval for HR mill project in Izmir

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 14:52:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the examination process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İhtisal Endüstri A.Ş. for its hot rolling mill project in Aliağa, Izmir, has been completed.

The cost of the investment to be made in the mill, which will have an annual straight and coiled bar (including rebar) capacity of 2.5 million mt, is around TRY 847.0 million ($26.39 million). Billets from the company’s melting shop will be used as raw materials in the hot rolling mill.

100 people are expected to be employed during the construction of the project, which will last two years, and 400 people during its operation.