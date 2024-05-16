Turkey’s Habaş gets environmental approval for HR mill project in Izmir

Thursday, 16 May 2024 11:31:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İhtisal Endüstri A.Ş. for its hot rolling mill project in Aliağa, Izmir, has been completed and that it has granted approval for the project. The construction of the project, which will last two years, is scheduled to begin in July this year.

The cost of the investment to be made in the mill, which will have an annual straight and coiled bar (including rebar) capacity of 2.5 million mt, is around TRY 847 million ($26.28 million). Billets from the company’s melting shop with an annual billet capacity of 3.3 million mt will be used as raw material in the hot rolling mill. In addition, construction work is continuing on the company’s other melting shop which is planned to have a total annual capacity of 4.5 million mt of billets and slabs.