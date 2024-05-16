﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş gets environmental approval for HR mill project in Izmir

Thursday, 16 May 2024 11:31:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İhtisal Endüstri A.Ş. for its hot rolling mill project in Aliağa, Izmir, has been completed and that it has granted approval for the project. The construction of the project, which will last two years, is scheduled to begin in July this year.

The cost of the investment to be made in the mill, which will have an annual straight and coiled bar (including rebar) capacity of 2.5 million mt, is around TRY 847 million ($26.28 million). Billets from the company’s melting shop with an annual billet capacity of 3.3 million mt will be used as raw material in the hot rolling mill. In addition, construction work is continuing on the company’s other melting shop which is planned to have a total annual capacity of 4.5 million mt of billets and slabs.


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Import billet market in Turkey bearish despite limited supply, Kardemir’s slight hike fails

16 May | Longs and Billet

Billet prices still not low enough for SE Asian importers to resume active buying

16 May | Longs and Billet

Iranian billet export prices maintained in new deals

15 May | Longs and Billet

Ex-ASEAN billet falls below $500/mt FOB as expected amid drop in China’s futures prices

15 May | Longs and Billet

Ex-India billet prices fail to maintain uptrend, mills to increase local focus

15 May | Longs and Billet

Global View on Billet: Uptrend fails to materialize after holiday, trading limited by lower bids

10 May | Longs and Billet

SE Asian buyers await lower billet prices amid softening sentiments

09 May | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s billet imports down by 24.1 percent in January-March

09 May | Steel News

Ex-India billet offer volumes on the rise despite surging local prices

08 May | Longs and Billet

Ex-Black Sea billet sold at lower prices to Turkey, Asian prices still unworkable

08 May | Longs and Billet