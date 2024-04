Thursday, 25 April 2024 11:24:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish rebar producer Izmir Demir Çelik Sanayi (IDC) has announced that it has completed the cold testing procedure and has launched the hot testing procedure within the scope of its melting shop investment. The company aims to raise the capacity of its melting shop from 1,400,000 mt to 2,800,000 mt.