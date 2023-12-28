Turkey’s IDC postpones completion of melting shop investment to Q1 2024

Thursday, 28 December 2023 11:15:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish rebar producer Izmir Demir Çelik Sanayi (IDC) has announced that its investment started in 2021 to increase the capacity of its melting shop will likely be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2024 following the completion of machine and equipment installation in line with technical analysis and planning. In June this year, it was announced that the investment, which was initially planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, was to be completed by the end of the year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The further postponement of the completion date of the investment was due to the delay in the supply, delivery and installation processes, though the machinery and equipment installation has now been largely completed.

The company plans to double the capacity of its melting shop from 1,400,000 mt to 2,800,000 mt.