Turkey’s IDC begins machinery and equipment assembly for melting shop investment

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 10:23:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish rebar producer Izmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (IDC) has announced that it has begun the assembly of machinery and equipment, within the scope of its investment to double the capacity of its melting shop from 1,400,000 mt to 2,800,000 mt.

The steel construction, foundation and concrete works of the building have been completed to a large extent.

The melting shop investment, which is planned to amount to a total of $100 million, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Within the scope of the investment, in 2021, IDC signed agreements with Germany-based Badische Stahl Engineering GBMH for the installation of an electric arc furnace, with SMS Concast AG, a subsidiary of German plantmaker SMS Group for the installation of the continuous casting machine, and with China-based Avic International Hangzhou Company Ltd and Avic Endüstriyel Gaz Mühendisliği A.Ş. for the supply of the air separation plant, as SteelOrbis previously reported.