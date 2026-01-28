 |  Login 
Australia’s Bisalloy Steels boosts European footprint via MIRAS Steel Trade partnership

Wednesday, 28 January 2026 11:54:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based quenched and tempered armor steel plate producer Bisalloy Steels has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Romania-based MIRAS Steel Trade to strengthen its presence in European markets.

Under the partnership, the two companies will cooperate on the supply, processing and distribution of certified armor steel products across Romania, Czechia, Hungary, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova.

Focus on defense and heavy engineering applications

The collaboration targets defense, naval and related heavy engineering applications. MIRAS Steel Trade contributes its European distribution network, local fabrication and processing capacity, logistics infrastructure and market access, enabling a more integrated regional supply chain for advanced armor steels.

According to Bisalloy, the partnership is designed to enhance responsiveness to European customers by pairing certified armor steel products with regional processing, shorter delivery lead times and locally based technical and commercial support.


