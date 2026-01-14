ABB completes EAF power reliability upgrade for Australia's InfraBuild

Global technology company ABB has upgraded the electric arc furnace (EAF) power system at Australian steelmaker InfraBuild’s Laverton melt shop to improve reliability and reduce maintenance risks.

ABB stated that the project involved the installation of two VD4-AF vacuum circuit breakers designed for steel furnace applications, replacing ageing spring-actuated units with limited spare-part availability. The VD4-AF breakers, integrated into UniGear ZS3.2 switchgear, use servomotor actuation technology and are capable of up to 150,000 mechanical operations without refurbishment.

InfraBuild noted that stable and dependable power supply is critical for its EAF operations, where frequent switching is required during 40-minute melt cycles. The new 2,500-amp breakers also provide scope for higher future power input, supporting potential productivity gains and long-term modernization of the Laverton melt shop.