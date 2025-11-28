 |  Login 
Australian steelmakers seek emergency safeguards amid surge in structural steel imports

Friday, 28 November 2025 15:18:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Australian Steel Institute (ASI) has raised the alarm over a rapid and significant increase in fabricated structural steel imports, warning that the surge is inflicting serious harm on domestic fabrication businesses.

The institute stated that the current influx of imported fabricated structural steelwork is disrupting the domestic steel supply chain, putting competitive pressure on local fabricators and undermining established production capacity. According to the ASI, the scale and speed of the import surge constitute a threat to the viability of numerous Australian fabrication firms.

In light of this, the organization has submitted a safeguard application on behalf of the sector to the minister for industry. It argues that emergency measures are necessary to stabilize the market and prevent further damage while an investigation is conducted.

Safety mechanisms requested

The ASI’s proposal calls for a tariff rate quota (TRQ) structured around pre-surge import levels, with any volumes exceeding that quota subject to a 50 percent tariff. The institute said it believes this mechanism would narrow the price gap between imported steelwork and domestically produced material, helping restore competitive balance.

The next procedural steps depend on government decisions. Should the minister for industry support the safeguard request, the case will be forwarded to the treasurer, who must also grant approval for an investigation to proceed. If endorsed, the matter would be referred to the Productivity Commission, which would establish a panel to examine the evidence, gather information, assess injury claims, and make recommendations.

Given the severity of the situation, the ASI is urging that all stages, referral, analysis, and decision-making, be carried out with maximum urgency to protect domestic fabrication businesses from further harm.


