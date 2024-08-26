 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia...

Australia to continue AD duty on structural steel sections from four countries

Monday, 26 August 2024 14:34:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Anti-Dumping Commission of Australia has announced the final results of the antidumping duty (AD) review on hot rolled structural steel sections of alloy or non-alloy from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand for the period between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

The review was launched on November 22, 2023, following an application from Liberty Primary Steel.

Accordingly, the commission has decided on the continuation of the duties. The antidumping duty rates are 12.15 percent for JFE Bars and Shapes Corporation and 12.23 percent for other Japanese exporters; 2.52 percent for Hyundai Steel Company and 3.24 percent for other South Korean exporters; 2.20 percent for Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corporation, 4.68 percent for TS Steel Co Ltd and 7.89 percent for other Taiwanese exporters, and 18.28 percent for Siam Yamato Steel Co Ltd and 19.48 percent for other Thai exporters.

The products subject to the duty in question are I sections with a height of 130 mm-650 mm; H sections with a height of 130 mm-650 mm; channels with a height of 130 mm-400 mm, and equal and unequal angles with a combined leg length of above 200 mm.

The products subject to the reviews fall under the HS codes 7216.31.00, 7216.32.00, 7216.33.00, 7216.40.00, and 7228.70.00.


Tags: Longs Australia Oceania Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 26, 2024 

26 Aug | Longs and Billet

Mechel’s crude steel and pig iron output decrease in H1

26 Aug | Steel News

US beam exports down 22.4 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

Rebar export price stable in Brazil for the last four weeks

23 Aug | Longs and Billet

Rebar prices in Asia stabilize after sharp losses as China fails to settle yet

23 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar prices move down

23 Aug | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 34, 2024

23 Aug | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 34, 2024

23 Aug | Longs and Billet

Romania’s longs market still weak but some interest seen in ex-Turkey longs

23 Aug | Longs and Billet

Rebar consumption in Mexico down 10.9 percent in June

23 Aug | Steel News