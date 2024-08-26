Australia to continue AD duty on structural steel sections from four countries

The Anti-Dumping Commission of Australia has announced the final results of the antidumping duty (AD) review on hot rolled structural steel sections of alloy or non-alloy from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand for the period between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

The review was launched on November 22, 2023, following an application from Liberty Primary Steel.

Accordingly, the commission has decided on the continuation of the duties. The antidumping duty rates are 12.15 percent for JFE Bars and Shapes Corporation and 12.23 percent for other Japanese exporters; 2.52 percent for Hyundai Steel Company and 3.24 percent for other South Korean exporters; 2.20 percent for Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corporation, 4.68 percent for TS Steel Co Ltd and 7.89 percent for other Taiwanese exporters, and 18.28 percent for Siam Yamato Steel Co Ltd and 19.48 percent for other Thai exporters.

The products subject to the duty in question are I sections with a height of 130 mm-650 mm; H sections with a height of 130 mm-650 mm; channels with a height of 130 mm-400 mm, and equal and unequal angles with a combined leg length of above 200 mm.

The products subject to the reviews fall under the HS codes 7216.31.00, 7216.32.00, 7216.33.00, 7216.40.00, and 7228.70.00.