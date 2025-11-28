 |  Login 
MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.5 percent in November 17-23, 2025

Friday, 28 November 2025 09:48:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 17-23 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and high-speed wire rod rose by 0.5 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal increased by 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while the price of coking coal declined by 0.3 percent, week on week.


