UAE’s Emsteel upgrades rebar mill at Abu Dhabi

Friday, 28 November 2025 14:41:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that it has successfully replaced the entire twin channel system at Egyptian steel producer Emsteel’s Abu Dhabi rebar mill.

The system, originally installed in 2006, was fully removed and upgraded after a 2021 joint evaluation determined that all 30 modules required replacement.

Danieli reported that the shutdown followed a strict 23-day timeline with 24-hour shifts. Dismantling of the old system was completed in three days, and installation of the new modules in another three, allowing Emsteel to resume full production on September 17.


Tags: Rebar Longs Egypt North Africa Steelmaking EMSTEEL 

