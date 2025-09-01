 |  Login 
Australia extends AD duty investigation on rod in coil from China

Monday, 01 September 2025 14:47:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has extended the due date to publish the final results of the antidumping (AD) investigation on imports of rod in coil from China launched in May this year. The extension was made to allow time for the commission to gather and analyze further information.

The final report for the investigation, which covers the period between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, will be published on February 23, 2026, instead of October 21, 2025. The current antidumping measures, which were initially imposed in April 2016, stand at 33.1 percent for all Chinese exporters.

The given products with a diameter of less than 14 mm are currently classified under the following codes in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule 7213.91.00.44 and 7227.90.90.02.


