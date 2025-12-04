Hazer and POSCO deepen cooperation on graphite pathway for steel decarbonization

Australia-based clean technology developer Hazer Group and South Korean steel producer POSCO have extended their memorandum of understanding for another two years, marking a continued commitment to develop clean hydrogen and low-emissions graphite pathways for steel decarbonization. The extension builds on collaborative progress made since the original MoU was signed on May 31, 2024.

Promising graphite performance

Early testing of Hazer’s graphite has delivered promising results across several applications, with further evaluation underway.

Hazer’s patented process provides a pathway to decarbonize steel production through the co-production of low-cost, clean hydrogen and high-purity graphite, using iron ore as a process catalyst.

The company is working with several major global steelmakers to evaluate how both hydrogen and graphite can reduce emissions across steelmaking routes, including blast furnace operations, where graphite or hydrogen injections can cut coal use, and direct reduced iron (DRI)-electric arc furnace (EAF) systems, where clean hydrogen can serve as a reducing agent.