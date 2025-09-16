POSCO partners with CSIRO to advance carbon-reduced ironmaking and critical minerals in Australia

South Korean steelmaker POSCO Holdings has announced that it has deepened its collaboration with Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The five-year agreement aims to conduct joint research on carbon-reduced ironmaking technologies and critical mineral refining, and to build a resilient, green metals industry in Australia. This partnership follows the creation of a research center lab called the POSCO Australia Critical Minerals R&D Lab in May 2025.

Scope of collaboration

The MoU outlines a broad scope of cooperation in both ironmaking and critical minerals:

Development of hydrogen-based reduction technologies to cut emissions in steelmaking

Lithium refining and utilization technologies for secondary battery materials

Rare earth extraction and separation technologies to support advanced manufacturing

To put these goals into action, the framework includes joint research projects, information and sample sharing, establishment of regular communication channels and annual technology exchange meetings.

Strategic significance

Through this collaboration, POSCO aims to leverage Australia’s abundant resource base, utilize CSIRO’s technological expertise and combine with POSCO’s industrial capabilities to strengthen upstream competitiveness.

The POSCO Australia Critical Minerals R&D Lab is expected to serve as a hub for critical minerals research and a platform for open innovation, connecting academia, industry, and policymakers.