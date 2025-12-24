M Resources partners with Hazer Group for potential acquisition of Whyalla steelworks

Australia-based mining company M Resources has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Australia-based clean technology developer Hazer Group Limited to jointly advance a potential bid to acquire the Whyalla steelworks.

Methane pyrolysis central to decarbonisation strategy

Under the MoU, the parties will collaborate to incorporate Hazer’s methane pyrolysis technology into the proposed acquisition bid, positioning it as a core element of the carbon abatement strategy. The process is designed to reduce emissions while supporting the long-term revitalization and competitiveness of the site within the current bidding framework.