Turkey’s IDC completes equipment installation at melting shop

Monday, 25 March 2024 12:29:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish rebar producer Izmir Demir Çelik Sanayi (IDC) has announced that it has completed machine and equipment installation and that it has launched the cold testing procedure within the scope of its melting shop investment.

The company plans to start a hot testing procedure by the end of the second quarter this year and said it will share developments regarding the process.

IDC aims to double the capacity of its melting shop from 1,400,000 mt to 2,800,000 mt.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in December 2023, the company had postponed the completion date of the investment due to the delay in the supply, delivery and installation processes.


