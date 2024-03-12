Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik restarts A1 plant

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 10:54:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has completed renovation and new machinery-equipment investments at its A1 plant and the suspension of the plant’s operations has ended. The A1 plant has started mass production as of today, March 12. The company suspended steel profile production at its A1 plant on January 5 within the scope of the second phase of its investment in value-added products, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Kocaer aims to further increase its global competitiveness and exports with the value-added production volume that will increase following these investments.