﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik increases steel service center capacity

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 14:49:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has completed its investment in increasing the capacity of its steel service center and commissioned the new capacity. With the investment in line with its strategy of increasing the share of its value-added products in its total portfolio, the annual 120,000 mt capacity of the service center has increased by 50 percent to 180,000 mt.

With services such as cut-to-length, cold forming and galvanizing, the company’s steel service center turns steel profiles into high value-added products, especially for projects in the energy sector.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir to invest in expanding value-added products portfolio

06 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Holding to invest $1.4 billion in next three years

01 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir to invest $1.5 billion over next five years

16 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group to decarbonize steel production by 2050

11 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir to focus on new furnace investments in 2024, may start mining area

09 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding to continue clean energy investments

09 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik to suspend production at A2 plant again for second phase of investment

03 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s IDC postpones completion of melting shop investment to Q1 2024

28 Dec | Steel News

ÇİB: Turkey becomes net importer for the first time since 2015

20 Dec | Steel News

Hasçelik to begin €200 million investment this year

26 Oct | Steel News