Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik increases steel service center capacity

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 14:49:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has completed its investment in increasing the capacity of its steel service center and commissioned the new capacity. With the investment in line with its strategy of increasing the share of its value-added products in its total portfolio, the annual 120,000 mt capacity of the service center has increased by 50 percent to 180,000 mt.

With services such as cut-to-length, cold forming and galvanizing, the company’s steel service center turns steel profiles into high value-added products, especially for projects in the energy sector.