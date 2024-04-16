Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik to build steel profile factory in S. Arabia

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 11:05:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) continues to focus on increasing its sales volume in nearby countries and its production opportunities in different markets. Accordingly, the company has decided to begin feasibility works for a steel profile factory investment in Saudi Arabia.

With the given investment, the company aims to support its increasing business volume in the MENA (Middle East-North Africa) region and to gain a greater market share from all its investments in the region by further increasing its global competitiveness. Meanwhile, Kocaer Çelik will supply steel for the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s Neom city project being built with a total investment of $500 billion, as SteelOrbis previously reported.